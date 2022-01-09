Teddy Balkind’s parents are unknown.

Teddy Balkind’s parents, who are they?

THERE WAS A TRAGIC EVENT IN ST.

A sophomore hockey player was killed during a game at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan.

Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut teen, died on January 6, 2022, from injuries he sustained during a game against Brunswick School in Greenwich.

Teddy Balkind’s parents are currently unknown.

Balkind’s father was at the game when the accident happened, according to CBS 2.

On Friday, January 7, 2022, students from Balkind’s high school, St.

Luke’s is where you should go.

On Friday, the school’s administration issued a statement in response to the tragedy.

“A precious young man was killed in a tragic accident yesterday,” the statement said.

“Both St. John’s and St. Paul’s Churches

As we work to support our students and families, Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in disbelief.

St. John the Evangelist is a

Luke’s sole focus right now is on helping our devastated community.”

Balkind allegedly fell on the ice during the game on January 6th.

Another player collided with him while he was on the ground, his skate reportedly slicing Balkind’s neck because he was unable to stop in time.

According to police, the game was immediately halted and Balkind was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“Gameplay was halted and 911 was dialed,” said Greenwich Police Chief Marc Zuccerella, while medical personnel treated the sophomore hockey player until an ambulance arrived.

Balkind “tragically…did not survive the operation,” Zuccerella added after arriving at the hospital.

Brunswick, the opposing school, also issued a statement following Balkind’s death.

“Tragedies like this are difficult to process and comprehend,” they wrote.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we will do everything we can to assist and support those in our community as well as those in the St. Louis area.”

“Luke’s neighborhood.”

Balkind has received numerous tributes since his death, including from celebrities.

On Friday, the NHL – National Hockey League – paid tribute to Balkind on Twitter, writing: “The NHL mourns the passing of Teddy Balkind.”

(hashtag)TeddySticksOut”

They also included an image with the words “Our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family, his St.

Luke’s friends and teammates.”

The hashtag (hashtag)SticksOutForTeddy has been used in several tributes, as well as photos of hockey sticks left on people’s front porches in honor of the deceased player.

“The hockey world is hurting over the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind yesterday,” said Kevin Shattenkirk of the Anaheim Ducks on Twitter.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the young players from St. Louis.”

Luke’s and Brunswick, in particular the Balkinds.

Teddy, may you rest in peace (hashtag)sticksoutforTeddy.”

“It is…

