Teen boy arrested over sex attacks on ELEVEN lone women and girls in 17-day bottom-slapping spree in Cheltenham

A TEENAGE boy was arrested for sex attacks on eleven different women and girls during a 17-day bottom-slapping spree.

The attacks happened in the Hatherley area of Cheltenham, Glos between July 21 and August 6 as his victims walked or cycled alone.

He is said to have grabbed or slapped each of the females’ bottoms before being reported to the police.

A public appeal was launched on July 29 after the first few incidents were reported.

Gloucestershire police mounted extra patrols, including ‘a plain clothes operation’, and on Friday evening a teen from Cheltenham was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who has witnessed any of the incidents or who may have information which could assist the investigation.

“Police are also asking residents and businesses who may have CCTV, or motorists with dash cameras, to review the footage and contact police if they have anything they think may assist.

“A public appeal was launched 29 July after the first few reported incidents and the following day a man was arrested in connection with them. He will face no further police action.

“Due to the ongoing investigation and arrest police are asking anyone who has footage to not share this on social media platforms, and to contact police instead.

“Anyone who wishes to give information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”