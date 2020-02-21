Teen denied bail over Sydney shooting

A teenager will remain behind bars after he was charged in connection with the death of an aspiring lawyer gunned down on a western Sydney street.

Omar Elomar, a relative of dead Islamic State terrorist Mohamed Elomar, was buried at Narellan Cemetery on Wednesday following a ceremony at Lakemba Mosque.

The same day detectives arrested Noah Albert, 18, and charged him with concealing a serious indictable offence allegedly related to Mr Elomar’s killing.

His matter was briefly mentioned at Liverpool Local Court on Thursday, with Albert making no application for bail. He is due back in the same court on Friday.

Mr Elomar, also 18, died at Cabramatta Avenue in Miller about 11pm on Saturday after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty says the killing followed a trivial altercation the previous day.

“It’s nothing to do with any other family members except for the prior incident the day before involving a young teenager who was involved in an altercation – and that’s where it led from,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Relative Shayma Elomar said Mr Elomar had a bright future.

“I no longer believe in this cruel world. You took our hearts with you. Anyone who knew this beautiful soul knew how happy and amazing he was, his smile could light up any dark room,” she posted on Facebook.

“Omar wanted to be a lawyer. Omar was going places in life.”

Police had previously described the shooting as a targeted attack.