Teen indicted in crash that killed Auburn announcer, wife

OPELIKA, Ala. – Grand jurors have indicted a teenager on manslaughter charges in the fatal crash that killed Auburn University announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife last year.

Johnston Edward Taylor, 16, was indicted on two counts of reckless manslaughter by a grand jury on Jan. 16, news outlets reported.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes confirmed the indictments Thursday.

An arraignment hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30. Defense lawyer Tommy Spina has called Taylor a “very troubled young man” who needs help.

Authorities allege Taylor was driving about 90 mph (145 kph) in a 55 mph (90 kph) zone when he rear-ended the Brambletts’ vehicle in Auburn in May. Bramblett and his wife Paula were killed, but Taylor wasn’t seriously injured.

Taylor told officers he fell asleep while driving and didn’t remember what happened, a police report said. A test indicated he had used marijuana, a court document showed.

While Taylor was initially freed on bond after the wreck, a judge revoked his bail in December after prosecutors said Taylor got at least three tickets in November for speeding and reckless driving. In one case, authorities found marijuana residue in his car, prosecutors said.