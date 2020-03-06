Teen M Reyna confirms commitment to USMNT

Gio Reyna ended speculation by confirming his commitment to the U.S. men’s national team.

Eligible to play for the U.S., England, Argentina and Portugal, the 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder told the newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten he will represent the red, white and blue.

“It’s very clear for me: I will only play for the United States,” he said in an interview published on Thursday. “That’s my home.”

Reyna has competed for the U.S. at the U-15, U-16 and U-17 levels and is scheduled to make his debut with the senior team during friendlies later this month against the Netherlands (March 26) and Wales (March 30).

Reyna starred with the New York City FC Academy team from 2015-19 before making his debut in the Bundesliga on Jan. 18. At 17 years and 66 days, he became the youngest American ever to play in Germany’s top professional flight.

–Field Level Media