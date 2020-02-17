Teenage boy wearing full pressure burns suit after shocking injuries is missing

An injured teenage boy wearing a full pressure burns suit has gone missing.

Alex Williams, 14, was last seen at home in Oran Park in Sydney’s south-west on Sunday at 3pm.

Officers from Camden Police Area Command were alerted but have not been able to find the boy.

He has been undergoing treatment for severe burns.

Police and his family have serious concerns for his welfare.

Alex is of Caucasian appearance, with a thin build, and fair hair.

He was last seen wearing a burns suit, long pants and a jumper.

Police have urged anyone with information on Alex’s whereabouts to come forward.