Teenage student known as XuzzDoc SINGS his way out a drink-driving conviction in New Zealand

An 18-year-old university student who was caught driving four times over the limit has sung his way out trouble by impressing a judge with a song he wrote about his brush with the law.

Alexander David James Grant appeared in New Zealand’s Dunedin District Court on Wednesday after he was pulled over while drink-driving on August 7.

The court heard Grant was pressured by his friends into driving to get some food after a night of drinking, according to 1 News.

According to the summary of facts, the teenager admitted to consuming around five standard drinks before he was recorded with a blood-alcohol content of over 0.2.

After his offence Grant entered the Right Track program, which is designed to educate at-risk young drivers.

The teenager, also known by his music alias XuzzDoc, had his sentencing delayed last year to allow him to write a song reflecting on his experience.

The song was played in court on Wednesday and left both judge Michael Turner and the prosecution moved.

‘You have exceeded my expectations. It’s very impressive,’ Mr Turner said.

Grant’s lawyer and the prosecution agreed it would be an appropriate case for the defendant to be discharged without conviction.

The judge said Grant’s actions were irresponsible but agreed not to record his conviction.

‘I’m not minimising drink driving and I’m struggling to think when I last used that discretion for a charge of this nature,’ Mr Turner said.

‘I have no doubt this was a one-off error in judgement where to some extent you were pressured to get behind the wheel and drive by your friends,’.