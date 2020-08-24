Teenager ‘kills her mum and lives with mummified corpse in bathtub for four months’

A teenager is accused of killing her mother and living with the rotting corpse for four months as neighbours noticed an “unbearable” smell but didn’t raise the alarm.

The 45-year-old mum’s mummified body was discovered in a bathtub at a flat in l’Alcudia de Crespins in southern Spain after police were finally tipped off, local media reported.

It is said the mother, named locally as Ana, was fatally stabbed in April while residents were confined in their homes during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

Her 19-year-old daughter, Teri, continued to live in the apartment like nothing had happened, it is alleged.

Neighbours said there was a vile stench around the four-storey block of flats, but they did not suspect that the foul odour was from a body that was decomposing in one of the flats, the Olive Press reported.

Teri and her 19-year-old boyfriend have been arrested and are due to be charged in the death of her mother, who worked as a carer and cleaner in the community.

The young couple had been staying with the divorced mum-of-two, but neighbours often heard them rowing, according to reports.

Civil Guard officers were told about the rotting corpse by one of Teri’s friends, it was reported.

The teen allegedly confessed to her male friend that she had fatally stabbed her mum.

He alerted police on Wednesday, and officers discovered the victim’s remains when they entered the flat on Thursday morning.

Due to the mummified condition of the body, a coroner was unable to determine the exact date of Ana’s death.

But the Olive Press and Las Provincias reported that the mum was killed in April and her daughter lived with the corpse for four months despite the stench of rotting flesh.

Ana was a Bulgarian national who had lived in the area, located in the Valencia Community, for 20 years.

Neighbours told El Espanol of their shock after the corpse was discovered.

They said they asked Teri where her mum was, and the teen told them she would return in a few days.

A man who lives in the building said: “The block smelled bad. It seems that the mother was being kept in the bathtub and they were trying to get rid of her.”

Another man added: “The mother was stabbed and she was put in the bathtub with ice to prevent the decomposition of her body”

A third neighbour said: “The smell on the stairs was unbearable.”

Neighbours also claimed they often heard people screaming and rowing in the flat.

They said Ana was divorced and also had a son who moved out with his father when the couple split a few years ago.

A police source told El Espanol: “Everything indicates that it is an alleged violent death.

“The body was in an advanced state of decomposition.”

Another source said: “The woman’s daughter and the young woman’s boyfriend have been arrested as suspects in this alleged violent death and it is expected that they will be brought to court this weekend.”