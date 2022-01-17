Teenagers and most at-risk 12 to 15-year-olds can now receive Covid-19 booster vaccines.

Teenagers and most at-risk 12 to 15-year-olds can now get Covid-19 booster vaccines.

When the national booking service opens on Monday, approximately 40,000 16 and 17-year-olds, as well as 500 clinically vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds, will be eligible for their top-up dose.

This week, teenagers will be sent invitations encouraging them to make an appointment as soon as possible by using the online booking service or finding their nearest walk-in location.

More than 889,700 teenagers – or seven out of ten people aged 16 and 17 – have received their first dose since the vaccination program began in August.

In this age group, more than 600,000 people have received their second vaccination.

Previously, the JCVI only recommended boosters for clinically vulnerable 16 and 17-year-olds who are the most vulnerable to Covid-19.

According to recent data from the UK Health Security Agency, two doses of the vaccine are insufficient to protect people from Omicron infection, but a booster boosts protection significantly.

Clinically at-risk 12 to 15-year-olds and those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed can now get their booster three months after their two primary doses, with those who are severely immunosuppressed getting it after a third primary dose.

Children receiving chemotherapy or radiotherapy, those with leukemia, diabetes, chronic diseases, or severe mental illness, and household contacts of someone who is immunosuppressed have already been invited by GP-led teams.

Around 500 of the most vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds are eligible starting today, with invitations sent to parents and guardians this week informing them of their children’s eligibility.

“Covid has caused so much disruption for so many families over the past two years, affecting young people’s lives and education, and getting vaccinated protects them,” said Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy lead for the NHS vaccination programme.

