Teenagers who went missing in central Pennsylvania have been found.

According to state police, three teenagers who escaped from a Lancaster County Children and Youth facility last week have been located.

The teenagers had left overnight during the week, according to police, and had not been seen since.

At around 2:00 p.m.

Lancaster city officers discovered the girls within city limits on Saturday, according to police.

“Everyone appeared to be in good health,” police said.

