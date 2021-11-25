Teenagers who haven’t been vaccinated are being barred from entering certain countries, putting family vacations in jeopardy.

Teenagers who have not been vaccinated are being barred from entering certain countries, putting family vacations in jeopardy.

More destinations are prohibiting teenagers who are not fully vaccinated, despite the fact that many in the UK have yet to receive their first vaccination.

Due to the strict rules, family vacations this winter are at risk of being ruined, as some have already been forced to cancel.

Teenagers are allowed to travel in some countries if they are accompanied by adults who have been vaccinated.

France, Austria, and Italy are among them, though Austria has temporarily banned foreign tourists until December 13 due to rising Covid rates.

The majority of them demand a negative test prior to arrival, as well as being tested on a regular basis throughout the trip, in order to gain access to tourist attractions, cafes, and restaurants, making a vacation significantly more expensive.

However, some countries do not allow this and only allow fully vaccinated teens, causing some families to cancel their vacations.

“Booked a holiday to India and paid a deposit,” Twitter user Mark Jones said.

Everyone entering India, including ALL children, must now be fully vaccinated.

“We were taking three kids, all under the age of two, eight, and eleven.”

We will either have to cancel or change our vacation plans.

“We had the time of our lives on this trip.”

Here are a few popular vacation spots where you won’t be able to take your teenagers just yet.

Malta was one of the first countries to require young visitors to comply with strict vaccination requirements.

In June, the country confirmed that anyone between the ages of 12 and 17 must have received both vaccines.

Only children aged 5 to 11 who are visiting Malta can show proof of a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before their arrival.

This is not allowed for older children.

Germany, which is experiencing some of the highest Covid rates since the outbreak began, is also requiring that anyone over the age of 12 be fully vaccinated before entering the country.

“Travellers who are not fully vaccinated and do not meet one of the exemptions outlined above may currently not enter Germany from the UK,” according to the Foreign Office website.

While children under the age of 12 are allowed to visit without a Covid test, they must quarantine for five days upon arrival.

Anyone over the age of 12 who wishes to enter Canada must be fully vaccinated.

While children under the age of 12 are not required to be fully jabbed, they must have a Covid test, as well as a test on arrival and a test on day eight, and are not permitted to travel on crowded public transportation or visit tourist attractions.

Only children under the age of four are exempt from all travel restrictions.