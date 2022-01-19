Teens discovered dead in a Texas home, possibly as a result of a double homicide or suicide.

Teens found dead in a Texas home, possibly as a result of a double-murder or suicide.

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say three teenagers were discovered dead in a home northeast of Houston on Tuesday, and one of them appears to have killed himself after killing the other two.

The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon by “a family member” who lives next door and “was trying to locate someone,” according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at a news conference. The home is in a rural area near the community of Crosby, about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene where three teenagers’ bodies were discovered inside a home.

Crosby, Texas, August 18, 2022

According to authorities, one of the teens killed himself after killing the other two.

(AP Photo/Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

Two females and one male, he said, had died.

Their ages were unknown to him.

The gun that appears to have been used was discovered at the scene, according to Gonzalez.

The homeowner, he said, is thought to have been out of town.

He said they were still trying to figure out what the three teenagers were up to and what their motives were.

