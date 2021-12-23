Teens who murdered their father as he walked home have been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The teenagers who murdered their father as he walked home have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder.

TWO drunken teenagers who punched and stamped on the head of a stranger as he walked home from a night out with his partner have been sentenced to life in prison for his murder 15 years later.

Shane Wright, 17, and Kieron Hennessy, 18, assaulted Paul Machin, 46, in 2006.

He never regained consciousness and died in 2019 at the age of 58 from an infection.

After Paul responded to insults directed at him and his partner Jane Powell, the boozed-up pair viciously attacked him.

Wright, now 32, and Hennessy, 33, both of Peterborough, were found guilty of GBH in 2007.

At previous hearings, both had confessed to murder.

Each was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum sentence of nine years, at Cambridge crown court yesterday.