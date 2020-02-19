Tehran’s landmark Azadi Tower lit up in support of China’s battle against epidemic

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The Azadi Tower, a landmark monument in the Iranian capital of Tehran, was lit up here on Tuesday night, as part of a ceremony showing support for China in the face of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Many expressed their sympathy for people affected by the epidemic, especially those in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, in a video shown at the ceremony attended by the Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua and senior officials from Tehran.

“Be Strong Wuhan” and “Be Strong China,” which were shown in Chinese, Persian and English on the wings of the tower, attracted many to participate in the ceremony and extend their good wishes to China and Wuhan.

“China has taken strong measures against the epidemic, which is not only responsible for the health of its own people, but also contributing to the world’s public health,” Chang said.

“We will continue to strengthen cooperation with the international community in the spirit of a community of shared future for mankind and jointly defeat the epidemic,” said the Chinese ambassador.

“Iran appreciates China’s tremendous efforts and positive progress in responding to the epidemic, and believes that this is China’s contribution as a responsible major country to safeguard the world public safety,” Deputy Mayor of Tehran Gholam Hossein Mohammadi said.

The Iranian side believes that the Chinese people will be able to overcome the epidemic and that China’s development will be able to return to normal, said Mohammadi.