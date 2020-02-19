Tekmar warns of flat earnings as coronavirus halts all…

Feb 18 – UK-based Tekmar Group said on Tuesday earnings in 2020 would now be flat compared to 2019 as the coronavirus outbreak halted all of its Chinese projects as well as shipments of supplies from the country.

“The disruption caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus on the Group’s activities and performance has been unpredictable and rapid, impacting the Group materially in our crucial, heavily weighted Q4 period,” company chairman Alasdair MacDonald said.

Tekmar provides protection systems for subsea pipelines. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)