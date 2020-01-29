Telco watchdog to review bushfire response

Australia’s communications watchdog will review the telco industry’s response to the Australian bushfire crisis.

Telcos agreed to the review at a industry roundtable in Canberra on Wednesday, with the fires impact on networks to also be examined.

The industry says it will work with the government to improve network resilience, including ways to continue to provide banking services and wi-fi or satellite services during natural disasters.

Communications Alliance, the industry lobby, agreed to develop a national disaster management plan to improve communications with the states..

“Australians naturally want to be confident our communications networks are as resilient as possible during times of emergency,” Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said.

“This bushfire season is not over yet and may continue into 2020 – the telecommunications industry is working hard to help affected communities and is well-positioned to react quickly to any future bushfires.”

The government has deployed mobile wi-fi trucks to bushfire affected areas where communications services have been cut because infrastructure was destroyed.