Telfar Customers Are Furious After Company Restocks Small Shopping Bag

Telfar shoppers are furious after the Brooklyn-based company immediately sold out of its small black shopping bag known to fans as the “Bushwick Birkin.”

The trendy unisex handbag features double shoulder straps and handles, the iconic logo, and magnetic snap closure. While stars like Selena Gomez, Solange Knowles, and A$AP Ferg have been spotted with shopping bags from the brand, it’s much harder for the average person to get their hands on the fashionable accessory.

When the small black shopping bag became available for purchase on the Telfar website at noon on Tuesday, shoppers began complaining that the bag was sold out after a minute.

THE BAG IS BACK pic.twitter.com/eblKLpUMXN

— TELFAR (@TELFARGLOBAL) November 27, 2018

One consumer accused the company of only making a few bags available online. “Y’all clearly only restock 5 bags. It’s no way at 12:01 y’all completely sold out of everything,” the individual tweeted.

Another shopper added, “It don’t make no sense how the site just shuts down, and people get to buy stuff in bulk while the rest of us try to do the right thing. This is so frustrating.”

One consumer suggested people are using bots to buy bags in bulk so they can resell them at a higher price. “Okay y’all really need to take better precautions to bots or produce more stock before dropping bc 30 seconds and still sold out is pretty ridiculous,” the shopper wrote.

“An item should be SECURED in your cart once you add it especially if you know bots are flooding your site.”

When the Telfar shopping bags are in stock, customers can choose from a variety of colors including black, yellow, pool blue, dark olive, navy, copper, silver, gold and many more.

The shopping bag comes in three sizes as well. The small retails for $150 and the medium costs $202, while the large handbag retails for $257.

In the past, when the company has restocked the popular bags, they sell out in minutes. The bags are then typically resold at higher prices on sites like eBay and Poshmark.