Sleet is expected to bring temperatures in Glasgow down to near zero next week.

If you think the snow and sleet are gone, think again, because Glasgow is about to get even colder.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 1°C next week, with highs of only 7°C; however, sleet is also on the way, making us even colder.

The sleet is expected to begin as early as 1 a.m. on Tuesday (January 4) and last until the early morning hours the next day.

When it stops at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday (January 5), weather forecasters predict it will only last eight hours.

The rest of the day will be wet, with highs of 7C and lows of 4C expected in the city.

“Sleet has no internationally agreed definition,” the Met Office explained on their website, “but is reported in meteorological observations as a combination or mix of rain and snow.”

“It’s basically frozen precipitation that partially melts as it falls and has already started melting before it reaches the ground, so you’ll see both raindrops and snowflakes falling from the sky.”

“This is why snow forecasting is so difficult, because even minor temperature differences in the atmosphere can mean the difference between rain falling from the cloud as rain or quickly turning to sleet or snow.”

According to the BBC Weather, Glasgow will be “very dull and wet with a heavy band of blustery rain sweeping through” on December 29.

It will be drier by early afternoon, with sunny spells developing in some areas, resulting in a very mild and breezy afternoon.

“This evening will be dry with a few clear spells,” they go on to say.

Overnight, it will become cloudy, with a few showers or rainy spells developing from the southwest.

It will remain breezy and mild.”