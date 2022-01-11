Temperatures in the Arctic blast drop to 45 degrees below zero, putting 15 million people on wind chill alert for the coldest air in years.

Temperatures in the Arctic blast plummet to 45 degrees below zero, putting 15 million people on wind chill alert for the coldest air in years.

Temperatures plummeted to 45 degrees below zero as a result of an Arctic blast, putting 15 million people on a wind chill alert for the coldest air in years.

The Upper Midwest and Great Lakes experienced their coldest day on Monday.

It’s possible that heavy lake effect snow will fall later this week.

Winds sweeping through the area will make it feel colder than it is.

“The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,” the National Weather Service said in a wind chill warning.

Lake effect snow alerts were in effect for about 5 million people across the Great Lakes.

From the shores of Lake Ontario to western Massachusetts, a “mega” lake effect snow alert was issued.

The lake effect snow could bring snow to New York’s Buffalo and Syracuse, as well as Cleveland.

States such as Alabama, which was hit by a cold front on Sunday that has since cleared and moved into the Atlantic, have also been hit by severe weather such as thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Temperatures as low as 35 degrees below zero have been recorded in the Northeast and New England regions of the United States.

“Arctic air will plunge into the northern US on Tuesday, bringing the coldest air of the season so far to a majority of the Northeast and portions of the mid-Atlantic,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.

According to Gilbert, on January 4, 2022, New York City had its coldest day yet, with a low of 19 degrees.

According to meteorologists, the highest temperatures in Boston are expected to only reach the low teens on Tuesday.

Due to the extreme cold, Boston city officials announced on Monday that schools in the area will be closed on Tuesday.

“I believe it’s safe to say that Tuesday will be the coldest day in the Boston area in three years—since January 2019,” said Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather’s Director of Forecast Operations.

