Ten celebrity sightings that left Glasgow residents speechless

Glasgow residents were stunned by ten celebrity sightings.

As Glasgow grows in popularity as a filming location, it’s not uncommon to see celebrities like Harrison Ford strolling through the city, and he’s not the only one.

Over the years, Glasgow has hosted some of the world’s biggest celebrities, who have been spotted in some unusual locations throughout the city.

Celebrities have gotten right into Glasgow culture, from Justin Bieber eating a fish supper in the Blue Lagoon to Lana Del Rey leaving the Co-op with a bread roll.

With the help of some Glasgow Live readers, we’ve put together a list of some of our favorite celebrity moments in Glasgow. Let us know if you can beat them.

The arrival of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Glasgow in 2011 engulfed the city.

The actor from Interview With The Vampire was in Glasgow filming World War Z, and the city was mesmerized from the moment the couple and their children stepped off the train with their children.

T-shirts with the phrase “Brangelina” on them, specially named items in restaurants, and special “Brangelina” walking tours around the city quickly became popular and lasted for several weeks.

Much of George Square and Cochrane Street were remodeled to resemble Philadelphia, and it was estimated that over £2 million was spent in the local economy.

June Baird, a reader of Glasgow Live, recalled Pitt’s visit to the city.

“We had 500 of us running around and into him for two weeks in August 2011 in Cochrane Street and George Square, happy days!” she said.

In 2013, while in Glasgow for Simon Pegg’s wedding, Gwyneth Paltrow was photographed in Partick.

The Marvel actress arrived with her husband Chris Martin and their daughter Apple, for whom Simon Pegg serves as godfather.

Did she pay a visit to Celino’s, as everyone speculates?

This is unlikely to align with her Goop values, but you never know.

Anthony Bourdain toured Glasgow and sampled some of our delicacies for his Netflix series Parts Unknown in 2015.

He went to the University Cafe, Rogana, Mother India, and the Old College Bar.

“I’m pretty sure God is against haggis, but it is one of life’s great pleasures,” he said of the dish.

Another reader shared a story about a chance meeting with the celebrity chef.

