Ten days after the election, a Republican concedes the governorship of New Jersey.

Phil Murphy was elected governor of New Jersey on Friday, bringing an end to ten days of drama in a race that was closer than expected.

In addition, the former state legislator stated that he intends to run for governor a third time in 2025.

“That’s precisely what I’m going to do.”

After delivering a 10-minute concession speech at the borough hall in Raritan, Somerset County, Ciattarelli said to applause, “I’m running for governor in four years.”

“I want the governor to succeed in addressing the issues that matter most to New Jersey residents.”

But I have a feeling that four years from now, there will be a lot of fixing to do.”

Murphy is the last person he wants to run against.

The state constitution limits the Democratic governor to two terms.

Ciattarelli, on the other hand, would seek the Republican nomination to succeed Murphy.

Ciattarelli told supporters who are “angry” that he’s not seeking a recount because he sees no path to victory and doesn’t know of any “systemic or widespread” voter fraud. This comes nine days after multiple media outlets declared Murphy the winner.

“I despise losing,” Ciattarelli said.

“However, I am someone who strongly believes in our republic and democratic processes.”

There has been a sufficient number of votes cast.

He went on to say, “I see no proof that this election was rigged.”

On Election Day, Ciattarelli was ahead of Murphy.

2 as a result of delays in the state’s counting process, the results came in slowly.

However, as more Democratic precincts reported results the next morning, Murphy took the lead.

Early that evening, the Associated Press and a number of other news organizations declared the governorship race.

As more mail-in and provisional ballots were counted in the coming days, Murphy’s lead grew.

As more votes were counted, Ciattarelli refused to concede, hoping that the margin would be narrow enough to warrant a recount.

Murphy chastised Ciattarelli for his refusal to admit defeat, calling it “dangerous” because it encourages distrust in the democratic process in the United States.

Ciattarelli said he realized a recount was not possible on Thursday and called Murphy on Friday to congratulate him on his re-election.

