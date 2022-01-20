Ten DRC inmates sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping female inmates.

During riots in 2020, inmates stormed the women’s section of the prison and repeatedly raped female inmates.

Ten inmates in a DRC prison were found guilty of rapping dozens of female inmates during a violent riot on Wednesday and were sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison.

The prisoners, according to the prosecution, took advantage of a three-day riot at the Kasapa Central Prison on the outskirts of Lubumbashi in Haut-Katanga province in 2020 to commit the crimes.

“The court found the 10 inmates guilty of raping more than 30 female inmates.”

During riots in the prison in September 2020, they stormed the women’s section and raped the inmates,” Lieut.

Anadolu Agency received a phone call from Peter Ntangalo, a security officer in Haut-Katanga.

The women, according to Ntangalo, were able to identify the inmates who raped them repeatedly.

Some of the women became pregnant, and others were infected with STDs and HIV, according to reports.

Residents of Lubumbashi, according to Pecos Lumu, a local leader, applauded the decision.