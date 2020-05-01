Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters tackling huge fire at block of flats in north London

A huge emergency service response was underway last night after a block of flats caught fire in north London.

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters were sent to the scene of the blaze in Wood Green as video showed flames ripping through the building.

The fire was located within a four storey building of maisonettes and all of the second and third floor were alight alongside part of the roof.

Around 20 people were evacuated by fire crews, three of which were treated by London Ambulance Service at the scene.

One horrified resident said on Twitter: ‘If you have relatives living in the block of flats between Acacia Road and Winkfield Road in WoodGreen, please reach out to them. Fire spreading rapidly.’

Another said: ‘Crazy fire outside the back of my house in Wood Green. Thank God everyone is safe and everyone evacuated.’

London Fire Brigade was called to the scene at around 10pm. The fire was under control by midnight.

Fire crews from Tottenham, Hornsey, Edmonton, Holloway, Stoke Newington and Southgate fire stations were at the scene.

The Fire Brigades Union tweeted: ‘Hoping everyone is safe in the fire at Wood Green tonight. Solidarity to the brilliant firefighters on the scene responding.’

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.