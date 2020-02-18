Ten Ghanaian boxers to vie for 2020 Olympic slots

ACCRA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Ten boxers will represent Ghana at the 2020 Olympic Games Africa boxing qualifiers which will be held in Senegal later this week.

The amateur boxers, made up of eight males and two females, left here on Monday for the tournament which kick-starts on February 20 and ends on February 29 at the Dakar International Expo Centre, Diamniadio.

The head coach of the Black Bombers, Ghana’s Amateur Boxing team, Ofori Asare believes the boxers are ready for the battle. “We have gone through all the necessary technical aspect we have to go through. They are physically and psychologically ready,” he said.

The Africa qualifiers will ensure that the continent presents its best prospect to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan this year.

Ghana hopes to qualify more boxers for this year’s multi-sport event.