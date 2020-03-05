Ten government-owned banks in India to be merged into 4: finance minister

NEW DELHI, March 4 (Xinhua) — The process of merging as many as 10 public sector banks (PSBs), or government-owned banks, into four is on its course, and will come into effect on April 1, said the country’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

The finance minister said the Union Cabinet had given the go-ahead for the merger proposal, and that the banks to be merged had been informed about the same.

As per the government’s decision, the United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce will be merged with the Punjab National Bank, the Syndicate Bank will be merged with the Canara Bank, the Allahabad Bank will be merged with the Indian Bank, and the Andhra Bank and the Corporation Bank will be merged with the Union Bank of India.

On the purpose of the merging, an official press statement issued by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday said “Amalgamations to enable creation of digitally driven consolidated banks with global heft and business synergies.”

It will also help in creating banks with scale comparable to global banks and capable of competing effectively in India and globally. Greater scale and synergy through consolidation would lead to cost benefits which should enable the PSBs to enhance their competitiveness and positively impact the Indian banking system.

In its biggest consolidation exercise in the banking industry, the government of India last year announced as many as four major mergers of PSBs, thereby bringing down their number from 27 to 12.