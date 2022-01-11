Ten new COVID omicron variant cases have been reported in Palestine.

New infections bring the total number of infections in Palestinian territory to 77.

Palestine’s RAMALLAH

On Sunday, Palestinian health officials reported ten new COVID-19 omicron variant cases, bringing the total number of cases to 77.

The new infections were found in the occupied West Bank, according to Health Ministry spokesman Kamal al-Shakhra.

He went on to say that the majority of those who tested positive for the virus had recently returned from abroad.

The first three cases of the new variant were reported by Palestinian health officials on December 1st.

Since its discovery by scientists in South Africa in November, the omicron strain has been found in more than 80 countries.

The omicron variant is spreading much faster than the delta strain, according to the World Health Organization.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.