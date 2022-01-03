Ten Palestinian structures in the West Bank will be demolished by Israel.

Ten Palestinian structures in the West Bank have been ordered demolished by Israel.

For demolition orders, Israel cites a lack of building permits in Area C.

Palestine, RAMALLAH

According to a local official on Monday, Israeli authorities have issued demolition orders for ten Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank, including a mosque.

Israeli authorities cited a lack of building permits in Area C for the demolition orders, according to Salah Fanoun, mayor of Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem.

“On the list of structures to be demolished are four inhabited houses and a mosque,” he told Anadolu Agency.

Until a final status agreement with the Palestinians is reached, Israel has administrative and security control over Area C.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three parts under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Israel demolished 768 Palestinian structures in Area C and occupied East Jerusalem between January and November 2021, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

*Written in Ankara by Bassel Barakat.