Tenants in Wyndford have spoken out against a £54 million plan by the Housing Association to demolish and replace flat blocks in the area.

The Wyndford Tenants Union has spoken out against GHA’s proposed £54 million scheme, which calls for the demolition of four flat blocks to make way for hundreds of new homes.

Hundreds of tenants in the flats received letters from the social landlord this week as part of an eight-week consultation, describing them as “no longer fit for modern-day living nor meet the type and quality of housing people have a right to expect and demand.”

“It’s a bright new dawn for Wyndford,” according to the brochure.

The Glasgow Housing Association has also confirmed that a series of drop-in events will be held regarding the project, with the goal of allowing “every tenant living in the blocks to have their say.”

The Wyndford Tenants Union is a non-profit organization with over 60 members who advocate for low-income people in the community.

The consultation, according to Fiona Higgins, the group’s communications officer, is a “sham.”

She explained that a text message was sent out at 6.41 p.m. last Wednesday evening, informing residents of a meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. the next day.

She claimed that the majority of the people she and a colleague spoke to while door-to-door were concerned about the plans, and that for some of the residents living in the high-rises, it’s “the only community they have ever known.”

“There was no prior warning for residents,” Fiona said.

Many of them are startled and terrified.

“It was written as if to make it clear that it was already happening.”

The first question was demoralizing: ‘What excited you the most about this?’

That’s the first time I’ve ever seen a consultation like that.

“We had one member, a pensioner, who was able to attend the meeting, and they [the representatives]had no answers for his questions about housing and how long it would take.”

He compared it to a “box-ticking exercise.”

“I’m not sure if there are any tenants who are excited about the prospect of a new-build house.

