Tendulkar, Walsh to coach in bushfire game

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and champion West Indies paceman Courtney Walsh will coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The T20 clash on Saturday February 8 is part of Cricket Australia’s fundraising efforts to help bushfire-ravaged communities.

Former Australia stars confirmed to play include Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke, with funds raised on the day to go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.