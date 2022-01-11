Tenerife Covid rules: As the Canary Island raises its alert level, tourists will face more restrictions under the rule of six.

Tenerife Covid rules: As the Canary Island raises its alert level, tourists will face stricter restrictions under the rule of six.

Travelers must now adhere to the rule of six for social gatherings both indoors and outdoors, and bars must now close by midnight.

Tenerife has tightened its Covid restrictions in response to an increase in Omicron cases, including reintroducing the rule of six.

On Monday, January 10th, the island’s alert level was raised to Level 4, requiring Covid passes to enter bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Except for those in the same household, the rule of six now applies to all indoor and outdoor social gatherings.

Bars and restaurants have been told to close by midnight, and curfews have been imposed.

The new rules will be in effect until January 24, when they will be reviewed.

The Canary Islands of Lanzarote, La Palma, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura are currently on Level 3, which means that restaurants close at 1 a.m. and that indoor seating is limited.

Level 2 is currently in effect on the smaller islands of El Hierro and La Gomera.

As of January 4, the latest statistics from Tenerife show a 7-day case positivity rate of 1,348 per 100,000 people.

The current rate in the UK is 1,787 per 100,000 as of 10 January.

Tenerife Covid rules: Tourists face tighter restrictions with rule of six as Canary island raises alert level