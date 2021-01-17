Tennell reclaims US national figure skating women’s title

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Bradie Tennell reclaimed the women’s singles title at the 2021 US Figure Skating Championships held in Las Vegas on Friday.

Tennell earned 153.21 points in her free skate on Friday night for a total of 232.61 points to win her second title. She won the short program on 79.40 in the previous day.

“I’m very happy with my skate today,” Tennell said. “I’m kind of speechless. That was exactly the performance that I wanted to give and I enjoyed every second of it. I’m so happy and so grateful that we had this opportunity, and I was able to perform the way that I wanted to.”

Tennell, who returns to the top spot of the podium after winning the title in 2018, has medaled in four straight US Championships (2019, silver; 2020, bronze).

Amber Glenn earned the silver medal with 144.50 points in free skate for 215.33 overall points. 2017 champion Karen Chen finished third with 214.98 total points.