Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Kentucky vs. North Carolina

The men’s basketball matchup between No. 1 and No. 2 this week is one of the most anticipated of the season.

Because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals’ program, the game between Kentucky and archrival Louisville in Lexington has been rescheduled.

In a statement, Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird said that team-related activities have been put on hold indefinitely.

Since the 1982-83 season, the Bluegrass rivalry matchup between the 80-mile apart schools has been played annually.

According to a press release issued by Kentucky on Monday morning, the athletics department is looking for a replacement game for the Wildcats (8-2) to play at Rupp Arena on Wednesday or Thursday.

Kentucky is coming off a 98-69 win over North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas on Saturday, a rescheduled matchup after both teams’ opponents pulled out due to COVID issues.

Without senior center Malik Williams, Louisville lost 82-72 to in-state rival Western Kentucky on Saturday. Williams was reportedly out due to COVID protocols.