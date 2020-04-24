Tennis authorities to create COVID-19 player relief programme

LONDON, April 22 (Xinhua) — The international governing bodies of tennis have moved to set up a relief programme to provide much-needed assistance to the players who are particularly affected during this time of the COVID-19 crisis.

“With so much uncertainty around when it will be safe to restart the professional tennis tours, the international governing bodies of world tennis can confirm they are in discussions to create a Player Relief Programme,” read a joint statement from the ITF, ATP, WTA, Tennis Australia, the Federation Francaise de Tennis, All England Club and United States Tennis Association.

No exact figures were disclosed but “details are being finalized with an announcement expected in the near future,” the statement added. Enditem