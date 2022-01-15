Tennis star Novak Djokovic is back in detention ahead of an appeal against his visa being revoked before the Australian Open.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been remanded in custody pending an appeal against his visa being revoked ahead of the Australian Open.

If he loses his appeal, the Serbian tennis champion faces deportation and a three-year ban from Australia over a dispute over whether he was exempt from Australia’s Covid vaccine requirements.

Novak Djokovic is back in a quarantine hotel, awaiting a showdown court hearing to challenge his visa to Australia being revoked for the second time.

If he loses his appeal to the Federal Court of Australia, the Serbian tennis champion faces deportation and a three-year ban from Australia over a dispute over whether he had a valid exemption to the country’s Covid vaccine requirements.

He was driven back to the Park Hotel ahead of a hearing in Melbourne at 9.30 a.m. on Sunday, which begins at 10.30 p.m. UK time on Saturday evening.

On Saturday morning, Judge Justice David O’Callaghan held a short hearing to confirm that the case would be transferred to the Federal Court.

Alex Hawke, Australia’s immigration minister, used his ministerial discretion on Friday to revoke the world No. 1’s visa on public interest grounds, just days before the Australian Open, which starts on Monday.

Mr Hawke cited Djokovic’s status as a “high-profile unvaccinated individual” who has “publicly expressed anti-vaccination sentiment” and has “indicated publicly that he is opposed to becoming vaccinated against Covid-19.”

He went on to say that keeping Djokovic’s visa could deter Australians from getting vaccinated because he is a “high-profile unvaccinated individual.”

“I believe that his continued presence in Australia may pose a threat to the Australian community’s good order,” Mr Hawke said.

The decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa was “patently irrational,” according to Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood.

Mr Hawke, he claimed, was “prejudicing” Djokovic’s career by making anti-vaccination comments in 2020.

Djokovic will defend his title on the first day of the tournament.

Border Force officials detained the 20-time Grand Slam winner at Melbourne Airport last Thursday morning, claiming he didn’t have the proper paperwork to enter the country.

Djkokovic’s legal team argued that he had tested positive on December 16 and was entitled to a natural immunity exemption.

Despite Tennis Australia’s acceptance of that argument, the Australian government insisted that there was no such federal exemption.

