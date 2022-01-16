Tennis stars say the row is ‘not good’ for the tournament, so Australia will deport Novak Djokovic after his court defeat.

Tennis stars say the row is ‘not good’ for the tournament, so Australia will deport Novak Djokovic after his defeat on the court.

The world number one tennis player was scheduled to depart Australia on Sunday evening local time.

Novak Djokovic has expressed his disappointment after an Australian court upheld his visa cancellation decision for the second time.

Three judges ruled unanimously in favor of a special ruling by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who intervened and cancelled the Serbian player’s visa due to concerns about civil unrest.

“I am extremely disappointed with the Court’s decision to dismiss my application for judicial review of the minister’s decision to cancel my visa,” the Serbian tennis star said in a statement.

“It makes me uneasy that the spotlight has been on me for the past few weeks, and I hope we can now all concentrate on the game and tournament that I enjoy.”

“For the tournament, I wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers, and fans all the best.”

Djokovic also stated that he would work with authorities in regards to his exit from the country.

On Sunday evening local time, he was scheduled to fly to Dubai on an Emirates flight.

Djokovic will be unable to defend his Australian Open title as a result of the ruling.

He has won the Grand Slam nine times and is the reigning champion.

Mr Hawke argued that Djokovic’s participation in the tournament and subsequent stay in Australia posed a threat to public order because it would fuel anti-vaccination sentiment in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He applauded the Federal Court of Australia’s decision to deport the tennis world number one.

“Australia’s strong border protection policies kept us safe during the pandemic, resulting in one of the world’s lowest death rates, strongest economic recovery, and highest vaccination rates,” he said.

“Strong border protection policies are also critical for preserving Australia’s social cohesion, which is strengthening despite the pandemic.”

Scott Morrison, Australia’s prime minister, has backed the decision, saying it will help “keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe.”

“Now it’s time to get on with the Australian Open and get back to enjoying tennis over the summer,” Mr Morrison said.

Tennis Australia stated, “Tennis Australia respects the Federal Court’s decision.”

