Tennis world number one Ash Barty, 23, is crowned Young Australian of the Year 

Ash Barty has netted a national prize as she battles to become Australia’s first Open singles champion since 1978.

The 23-year-old tennis sensation from Ipswich in Queensland has been named 2020 Young Australian of the Year.

Barty has been inspirational as she climbed the ranks to become the world’s number one women’s singles player, as well as serving as the National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador for Tennis Australia.

Due to her Melbourne Park campaign at the Australian Open, Barty was unavailable to be in Canberra for the awards ceremony on Saturday, but instead 2002 Australian of the Year Pat Rafter presented it to her in an interview room at the Open.

Barty appeared to be blown away when presented with the award but was still her down-to-earth self.

‘Thank you, I’m so glad it says young,’ she joked.

‘All of my values that I’ve lived by and try to live by every single day, regardless of whether it’s in sport … all come from mum and dad.

‘It’s about being humble and respectful, and giving it a crack – trying to be the best you can be, and that’s all you can ask of yourself.’

She urged young people to be their authentic selves.

Chair of the National Australia Day Council, Danielle Roche OAM, said Ms Barty was an inspiration to other young Australians.

‘Ash Barty is the world’s No.1 tennis player, a champion athlete and an extraordinary young woman doing our nation proud,’ she said according to News Corp.

Barty has enjoyed a successful year in 2019 after she defeated Czech player Marketa Vondrousova to take the French Open in June.

She later went on to become one of the few Australians to take the the world number one title before she lost the award seven weeks later and regained it in September.

Barty was also named the WTA Player of the Year for 2019 after winning the finals tournament in China.