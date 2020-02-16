Tense moment a massive python named ‘Mr Sniffles’ faces off with terrified pet cat through glass

A massive python has been caught trying to slither through a sliding door while being carefully watched by a terrified pet cat.

The video was filmed from inside a home in Indooroopilly, Brisbane.

The snake – nicknamed ‘Mr Sniffles’ – was seen lifting its head as it tried to get through the door while the scared cat moved away in footage shared to Reddit by the pet’s owner.

He said he came home and let his cat out for food before he heard the snake hissing and scrambled to get his pet inside.

It was the snake’s third visit to property, but the first time it had come so close to the cherished pet.

The Brisbane resident told Daily Mail Australia the snake was ‘in full strike mode’ and the cat was seriously lucky to get inside before becoming lunch.

‘That cat wouldn’t have lasted a second because that snake was about 9kg and it would have been able to take down a possum twice the weight,’ he said.

He said the cat has bounced back after the encounter, but considering it’s the snake’s third visit- he may be down to the last of his nine lives.

‘The cat is fine. I think the cat is in blissful ignorance. He’s about 15 years old. I’m kind of thinking that’s how he’s he might go. He might just get taken one afternoon when we let him out.’

‘You know how cats disappear? I think some of them just get eaten.’

The video attracted more than one hundred comments from terrified Brisbane residents who wanted to know where exactly the footage was captured so they could avoid the area.

‘Personally I wouldn’t be leaving that glass door open (and relying on the screen door) anytime soon, and I’d be checking all the windows seal properly,’ one person wrote.

A Brisbane snake catcher told Daily Mail Australia the serpent was a common carpet python and was ‘very common’ in south-east Queensland during the summer rains.

Snake Out Brisbane owner Janne Torkkola said summer is ‘pretty constant’ for them, with about 50 call outs each month during the warmer weather.

‘Late summer and autumn is hatching season so both adults and baby snakes keep us busy this time of year,’ he said.

‘Honestly, most snakes are causing no harm or threat and can be safely left to move on by themselves, particularly if they’re outdoors and there are no pets at risk,’ he said.

He said its probably not a good idea to let pet cats roam free around this time of year.

‘Cats do occasionally make the snake-menu here in SEQ. All small pets should ideally be kept indoors, or in secured enclosures with 5x5mm steel aviary mesh. And cats should, in general, not be left roaming outdoors unsupervised,’ he said