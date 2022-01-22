Tensions are rising at the March for Life in Washington, DC, after a woman was photographed being handcuffed after attempting to ‘confront the Patriot Front.’

Tensions rise as a woman is photographed being handcuffed after attempting to ‘confront the Patriot Front’ at the March for Life in Washington, DC.

TENsions over the March for Life erupted on Friday in Washington, DC, when a woman was photographed being handcuffed after allegedly confronting the Patriot Front group.

Scootercaster, an independent journalist, shared video footage from FreedomNews.TV of a woman being handcuffed alongside the march on Twitter.

“Woman in Trump hat tried to cross police line and approach Patriot Front,” the tweet read.

“When the woman was apprehended by police, she fell to the ground.

She was then taken into custody and placed in handcuffs.”

Patriot Front members were seen chanting and holding up a large sign that read, “Strong Families Make Strong Nations,” just feet away from where police were arresting the unidentified woman.

NPR politics correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben was also at the march and witnessed a clash between Patriot Front and counter-protesters at the “front March for Life.”

In a tweet, Kurtzleben explained that members of the Patriot Front, a small group of about a dozen people, were chanting near the mall.

The Patriot Front and counterprotesters, she said, were kept apart from the March by police.

The annual March for Life brought anti-abortion protesters to the streets of Washington, D.C., and across the country on Friday.

According to The Associated Press, the annual celebration was marked by a growing sense of optimism that their goal of reversing abortion rights in the United States was finally within reach.

Supporters marched in the March for Life and walked to the Supreme Court, which has stated that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision should be overturned.

It’s possible that the Wade decision will be reversed.

“It doesn’t feel real,” says Jordan Moorman of Cincinnati.

“At this event, there’s a lot of hope, vibrancy, happiness, and joy.”

I truly believe we are living in the post-Roe era.”

Temperatures in DC for the 49th annual March for Life protest were around 20 degrees Fahrenheit, according to NPR.

The march took place just one day before the Roe v. Wade decision was handed down.

On January 22, 1973, the Wade decision was made.

“We are hoping and praying that this year, 2022, will bring us historic change for life,” March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said.

“Roe v. Wade isn’t a well-established precedent.”

The march comes just weeks after the far-right Patriot Front “hijacked” an anti-abortion rally in Chicago.

Hundreds of anti-abortion activists gathered at Federal Plaza for the annual March For Life, as seen on video.

Photographer Alex Kent caught dramatic footage of a March for Life Rally supporter scolding Patriot Front members.

“I’m a conservative,” he said after.

“You guys are a disgrace to conservatives,” a supporter of the…

