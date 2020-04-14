Tensions between Donald Trump and his coronavirus expert, Dr Fauci

Dr. Fauci, very famous across the Atlantic, is the personality that Americans trust most in the face of the terrifying pandemic.

Iassures him that “Tony” is doing a great job but gives wages to those who attack him: Donald Trump plays an ambiguous game with Dr. Anthony Fauci, true star of the White House coronavirus crisis cell.

On several occasions, this world-renowned 79-year-old expert had – in finesse – to reframe the President of the United States, to correct the situation after his approximate – or erroneous – remarks about the upcoming vaccines or treatments against Covid-19.

Tone up

At times, Donald Trump, who has often shown his disdain for science, has let appear a form of annoyance vis-à-vis this immunologist who tirelessly warns of the dangers of too rapid deconfinement.

The tone went up a notch this weekend when the tenant of the White House retweeted a message containing the mention #FireFauci, “Virez Fauci” after remarks by the latter seeming to criticize the response of the White House.

However, the controversy comes at a time when the American president insists that he is about to make the “most important decision in his life” on a possible reopening of the economy.

Trump calms the game

Less than 24 hours after the “retweet” that set the powder on fire, the White House felt the need to clarify things. No, the director of the prestigious National Institute of Infectious Diseases will not be excluded from the cell in the midst of a pandemic that has already killed more than 23,000 people in the United States.

“The media speculation is ridiculous,” said Hogan Gidley, spokesperson for the White House. “I’m not going to fire him, I think he’s a fantastic guy,” added Trump shortly after during a press conference during which he was particularly aggressive towards the hurry.

After having broadcast in the White House press room a video resembling a campaign clip made up of a chain of praiseworthy remarks, he justified this surprising step. “Because of the Fake News, I like to be able to correct things (…) I don’t mind being criticized, but not when people are wrong.”

A very popular researcher

Donald Trump’s decision not to change the composition of his task force comes as no surprise. If, for three years, the tempestuous president, who claims an operation “instinctively”, has not hesitated to thank bluntly the advisers whom he considers disloyal, Anthony Fauci appears almost indestructible.

Beyond his unanimously recognized skills, this man with a rocky voice and a mischievous smile has nothing of the researcher lost in the spotlight at the exit of his laboratory.

Without sacrificing anything to scientific rigor, whoever advised six American presidents knows how to maneuver. He has charm, humor, and plays it skillfully to get his messages across.

According to a poll published by Quinnipiac University last week, he is the personality that Americans trust most in the face of the terrifying pandemic. The figures are clear: 78% of those questioned approve of his action, against 46% for Donald Trump.