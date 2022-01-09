Tensions between Israel and Europe are sparked by’settler violence.’

Israeli-European tensions are sparked by’settler violence.’

Diplomats from 16 European countries have lodged an official protest in the West Bank against Israel’s settlement policy.

JERUSALEM ISRAEL

According to a report, an Israeli-European spat erupted after European diplomats issued a joint formal protest over “settler violence” against Palestinians in the West Bank.

“Diplomats and ambassadors from 16 European countries arrived at the Israeli Foreign Ministry in [West] Jerusalem two weeks ago to hold a routine meeting with Aliza Bin Noun, the head of the European Department at the Foreign Ministry, regarding the situation in the West Bank,” according to the Israeli news website Walla.

The portal quoted three European and Israeli diplomats as saying that the meeting was tense, but did not name them.

According to the report, European countries, led by the United Kingdom, attended the meeting to register a joint official protest against “settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.”

According to the report, Bin Noun responded “sharply” and said the European allegations were “insulting.”

“After everything the new Israeli government has done for the Palestinians, do you come to complain?” said the Israeli official, addressing the European diplomats.

Some European diplomats who attended the meeting were quoted as saying that they wanted to have a professional and non-emotional discussion about the issues that they care about, but Bin Noun refused to engage in a substantive discussion.

“European diplomats said the atmosphere at the meeting was tense and quickly spiraled out of control.”

European countries have called on Israel to halt its settlement expansion plans in Jerusalem.

New settlements in Jerusalem, according to the EU, will eliminate the possibility of a two-state solution by creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

According to Israeli and Palestinian estimates, 650,000 settlers live in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, in 164 settlements and 116 outposts.

All Jewish settlements in occupied territories are illegal under international law.

*Written in Ankara by Bassel Barakat.