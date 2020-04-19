Tensions in Villeneuve-la-Garenne after a motorcycle accident involving the police

Illustration of a police car. – Thibaut Gagnepain / 20 Minutes

Scuffles broke out on the night of Saturday to Sunday in Villeneuve-la-Garenne (Hauts-de-Seine) after a motorcycle accident involving the police in still confused circumstances, AFP learned from a police source.

The source said the motorcycle driver was driving at high speed when a police officer in an unmarked car opened the door of his vehicle and struck him. The motorcyclist then glided and landed against a pole. He had an open leg fracture, the police source said.

Biker “seriously injured” in the leg

Scuffles then broke out between residents and law enforcement, the source said. Their extent was still unknown at the moment. Relayed in particular on Twitter, a video showed a man on the ground to whom a police officer seemed to pose a tourniquet in a climate of tension with residents. Evoking a police blunder, Internet users assured that the biker had a leg torn off in the collision, an assertion that the AFP was unable to confirm.

In a press release, the association SOS Racisme indicated, claiming to quote the version given by the police, that the incident took place after a “chase” following a refusal to comply and that the biker was “seriously injured ” on my leg. “All the light must be made by the authorities on the circumstances surrounding this event. In these times of confinement and tension, the proportionality of police action – which should never be lacking – is undoubtedly all the more fundamental, “writes the association.