Tenth edition of EFG Sailing Arabia 2020 starts

MUSCAT, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The 2020 EFG Sailing Arabia officially opened in Salalah, 1,000 km south of Muscat, on Sunday.

The 10th edition of the tournament is organized by Oman Sail. It features coastal and short races in marinas from January 26 to February 8.

According to an official statement of Oman Sail, the race, which is included in the international sailing calendar, will witness 8 teams, four of which represent the Sultanate of Oman. They are Oman Airport, EFG Monaco Bank, Oman Renaissance and Omani Female Sailors Team.

The race also includes four teams from France, namely Group Atlantic, Helvetia Blue, Helvetia Purple and Team Royan Atlantique.

The teams will compete through five rounds starting from Salalah, the starting point of the races, passing through Duqm, Masirah Island, Sur, and Marina Bandar Al Rawda in Muscat. Enditem