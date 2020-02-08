Tereos says EBITDA rose to 122 mln euros in Q3

PARIS, Feb 6 – French sugar group Tereos said on Thursday adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to 122 million euros ($134 million) in the third quarter of 2109/2020, versus 52 million in the same period the previous year.

The group’s net debt stood at 2.9 billion euros on Dec. 31, 2019, it said.

It also confirmed its target for normative EBITDA to reach between 600 million and 700 million euros at the end of 2022. ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)