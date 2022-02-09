Terrance Kelly was assassinated, but who did it?

Terrance Kelly was assassinated.

Terrance Kelly, a young football starlet, was assassinated just days before he was set to attend the University of Oregon on a full scholarship.

The 18-year-old’s death was ruled a “tragic and senseless loss,” and the case shook the entire community.

Kelly rose to prominence as a linebacker for De La Salle High School, where he helped his team win its fifth USA Today national championship.

His achievements were so outstanding that he was named a top 100 athlete in 2004 and a first-team selection for the All-Times football team.

However, tragedy struck on August 12, 2004, when local police identified the football star as a murder victim, just ten days before he was scheduled to practice with his new team for the first time.

When he was killed, the teen was waiting in his car outside a Richmond home for the son of his father’s girlfriend.

Kelly was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in his car.

According to reports, he was hit three times in the head and once in the back.

Brandon Young, who had requested a ride home from Kelly, came across the injured man and yelled for assistance.

It took about 15 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, according to reports.

Kelly died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to court documents.

Kelly’s death, according to police, may have been caused by an altercation at a basketball tournament the previous summer.

According to witness statements, Kelly and Darren Pratcher had an argument during the tournament, with Kelly offending or disrespecting Pratcher.

A year later, a.22 caliber rifle with Pratcher’s fingerprints was discovered near the scene of Kelly’s death.

On August 17, 2004, five days after the shooting, he turned himself in.

Despite the fact that Pratcher was only 15 years old at the time of the crime, he was tried as an adult.

The trial began in August 2006, and in 2007 he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Pratcher’s lawyer attempted to argue that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity, according to reports.

This argument, as well as attempts to have the case retried, failed.

Superior Court Judge Laurel Brady said on the day of the sentencing, “I don’t do this lightly.”

I’m sorry to be here today, but I don’t think it’s inappropriate in this situation.”

He was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, and he is currently incarcerated at Centinela State Prison in Imperial, California.