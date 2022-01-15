Terrible TripAdvisor reviews blast ‘hell hole’ hotel with filthy loos and ‘disgusting’ rooms as Britain’s WORST hotel.

‘Hell hole’ hotel with filthy loos and ‘disgusting’ rooms named Britain’s WORST hotel by TripAdvisor users.

A HOTEL that is vying for the title of worst in the UK has been slammed as “unfit for guests.”

Hundreds of negative reviews reveal the deplorable conditions at the “hell hole” hotel in London, where the toilets are filthy, the rooms are filthy, and the noise keeps guests awake at night.

According to one review, the City View Hotel in Bethnal Green is a “squalid place,” far from the “comfort and satisfaction” it advertises on its website.

After finding a used condom in the bin in their freshly cleaned room and a stack of 15 fans blocking the hallway, another claims that its average rating of two stars out of five is two too many.

And one visitor in 2019 thought it was so bad that they walked right out after taking one look inside.

“We walked in and out in under 20 minutes,” they wrote on Tripadvisor.

“This is a filthy, run-down place; it’s more like a hostel halfway house than a hotel.”

They also claim that they were charged an additional £5 for a ground-floor double room because they “could not manage the stairs to the second level.”

Others have slammed the “terrible” facilities, which include dangerous wires hanging from the backs of televisions, as well as battered boxes and remotes.

One person commented, “The Sky box looked like it had been thrown around the room 100 times and then taped up with exposed wires and socket hanging off the wall.”

They also went into the “disgusting” bathrooms, which had mold on the shower floor and a limescale-covered shower head.

One woman, who stayed in March 2020, had a restless night after being placed in a room directly across from the mains.

“Our room was right next to the main electric box for the entire hotel, and the noise was constant beeping every 30 seconds,” Karli wrote.

“With people entering at all hours of the night, the building’s buzzer was positioned at our window.”

“I understand it’s a budget hotel, but the point of a hotel is to have a place to sleep, and that’s exactly what we didn’t get.”

In addition to the rooms, one guest, Rob, stated that the check-in process was more difficult than obtaining Champions League football tickets.

“When we arrived, a grumpy staff member assisted us with our check-in.

Getting a ticket for Chelsea’s match against Arsenal was much easier.

He wrote, “It’s better to get a receipt for your room payment than to watch an Ajax game.”

“Based on other people’s reviews, I didn’t have high expectations, but I took a chance due to the low price.

And that was the end…

