Terrifying eyeless beast that ‘escaped from Monkey Island’ found washed up on beach

Erika Constantine found the strange unknown animal in a park known by locals as Sunrise Park, which faces out towards Bermuda in the North Atlantic

A strange eyeless mutant creature found washed up by a dog walker is thought to be a refugee from the US government’s secretive “Monkey Island.”

The animal – roughly the size of a small dog but with huge teeth and an unsettlingly weird body shape, was found by Erika Constantine while she was walking her dog in Melton Peter Demetre Park, near the US city of Charleston, South Carolina.

“I take my dog, River, there very frequently,” said Erika, 25. “We were just strolling and she went up to it.

“I saw her picking at something with her nose and that’s what made me walk over there because she only does that if something is dead, or if something interesting to her is over there.”

Erika’s photos show that the creature has been almost reduced to bone, with part of its skeleton appearing to take the shape of a fin or rib cage.

Only a few teeth remain in the skull and the bizarre beast appears to have no eyes.

“I honestly did not know what it was,” said Erika. “It was the size of a small dog but the structure of the whole thing suggests it’s definitely not a dog.

“I have lived here for about five years and I have never come across something like this.”

Searching for answers, Miss Constantine put her footage online and got a deluge of different answers.

“I thought somebody would be like, ‘oh, it’s like a seal’ and then I would go about my day but it stumped a lot of people,” she said.

“There are so many theories as to what it is – the cops said it was a possum, it’s definitely not a possum. People were saying it’s a dog, people were saying it’s an iguana.

“Somebody said it was a bobcat which was interesting because they do have similar ribcages.”

Some even suggested it could be the mythical chupacabra, a vampiric beast which is said to feast on the blood of livestock.

Erika has sent her photos to a professor at the College of Charleston in hope of having the mystery creature identified, but she is yet to receive a response.

Still, she has a theory as to the creature’s true identity – and it involves a secret island overrun by monkeys nearly 40 miles away.

“It’s technically called Morgan Island but it’s nicknamed Monkey Island,” she said.

“It’s not inhabited by humans, it’s all monkeys. That’s where all the monkeys that the government tested on live.

“I think one of the monkeys from Monkey Island unfortunately might have got swept up in a current, the rip tide or whatever and then it made its way to Charleston.

“It wouldn’t really be the first time, my friend actually found a monkey fossil on the beach a while back, so I think it just kinda got washed up here.”

The monkeys belong to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, though the institute says it carries out no disease research on the island, beyond monitoring the monkeys.

Nonetheless, no-one is permitted to visit the island.

On the whole, Miss Constantine, who’s originally from Jermyn, Pennsylvania, thinks it was a fascinating encounter.

“I think it was awesome,” she said. “I love weird stuff like this.

“I was super excited to figure out what it was and get other people’s opinions on it.

“Whenever I go to the beach, I always keep my eyes peeled for something cool because you never know what’s going to wash up.”

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been contacted for comment.