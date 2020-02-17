Terrifying footage shows moment a lorry narrowly avoids a head on collision after overtaking

This terrifying near miss footage shows the moment a truck overtook two vehicles on a single lane road while going up a hill – before narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with another lorry.

The incident happened in Scotland in the middle of Storm Ciara at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday when most drivers were watching their speed and taking extra caution.

The HGV was captured on camera outside the village of Sanquhar, south Scotland, on the opposite side of the road.

Incredibly, after overtaking one vehicle it opts not to pull back in but approaches a blind spot where another similar sized lorry emerges in the opposite direction.

Spray flies off the road as the rain beats down making braking conditions difficult.

In the heart-stopping video – dubbed ‘the worst overtake ever’ – the truck only just manages to squeeze back onto the correct side of the road before the passing lorry thunders past.

Pensioner Andy Wright, whose dashcam caught the dramatic video, was the first vehicle to be overtaken by the ‘tailgaiting’ driver.

The 70-year-old, from Ayr, Scotland, said: ‘The driver had been tailgating me all the way through the village.

‘I was doing about 36 miles per hour and I slowed to about 32 when he started to overtake.

‘As soon as I saw the gap I thought he would go for it.

‘There were four of us in the car and we were stunned – it’s a single track road.

‘How he didn’t torpedo into the other lorry, I don’t know.

‘It was the worst attempt to overtake I have ever seen.’

Andy said he had taken the journey slowly due to the gale force winds and rain Storm Ciara had brought to the region.

He added: ‘If the truck had hit the lorry or the other car, they would have been wiped out.

‘It could have been fatal.

‘I am 70 years old and I have never seen anything like it.’