Terrifying massive fire breaks out in Wakefield bakery sending plume of smoke into sky

A fire has broken out at a bakery in Wakefield, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the sky and shrouding nearby restaurants and shops in darkness.

Twenty fire engines and 140 firefighters have rushed to the scene at Speedibake in the city centre, West Yorkshire, to battle the blaze.

Police have been pictured wearing face masks and have told residents to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed, as it is feared the large cloud may contain ‘airborne asbestos’.

A shopping centre less than a mile away has been evacuated and residents have been told to stay off the street.

Witnesses have reported hearing ‘explosions’ from the flaming bakery. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

The huge plumes of smoke were pictured rising into the sky this afternoon from Westgate Retail and Leisure Park, near a Cineworld cinema, Frankie & Benny’s restaurant and other businesses.

The fire brigade, which is using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, large jets and aerial ladders, said 75 per cent of the bakery’s ground floor has been damaged in the blaze.

Police are diverting buses out of the city centre, Arriva Yorkshire buses have said. Road closures are also in place around the retail park to keep people away from the fire.

Witnesses have reported localised power cuts in the area and said they have been asked to remain in doors.

Clare Kelly, who lives nearby, said: ‘Fire at Speedibake very close to our home. Smoke billowing. Without power while it was redirected from sub station close to the fire. Taking advice from Police postings and staying indoors.’

Another resident tweeted: ‘There’s a massive fire in the centre of Wakefield. We are currently not able to get to our flat. Smoke seems to be the issue.’

West Yorkshire police said online: ‘Emergency services are currently in attendance at a building fire at Westgate Retail Park in Wakefield.

‘Roads around the area are closed, people are being asked to avoid the area. No injuries have been reported.’

The Ridings Shopping centre tweeted: ‘On the advice of the Fire services, due to the smoke from the fire at nearby Westgate Retail Park, we are evacuating the Ridings centre.

‘Roads around the area are closed. People are being asked to avoid the area.’

Wakefield’s former MP Mary Creagh tweeted: ‘Blaze still ongoing and more emergency vehicles arriving at Speedibake fire. Avoid central Wakefield. Traffic gridlock.’

Witnesses have reported seeing plumes of smoke and police evacuating the retail park.

One resident, who is near Speedibake, wrote on social media: ‘Avoid bottom end of Wakefield near Cineworld. Speedibake on fire. Thick choking smoke blowing everywhere. Roads closed to traffic. Hope everyone is safe.’