Terrifying moment a grumpy coastal carpet python suddenly lashes out at a Brisbane snake catcher

A grumpy python was filmed striking at a snake catcher’s camera as he tried to relocate the creature.

The three-metre-long coastal carpet python, weighing more than 12 kilograms, lashed out during an attempt to move it near Brisbane, Queensland.

The python can be seen coiled up as filming begins but within five seconds strikes at the camera with incredible speed.

As the clip ends the python falls right back into its pre-strike pose to continue to warn the handler off.

Carpet pythons are spread across northern, eastern and southern Australia and while they are non-venomous their bites can cause large and deep lacerations.

A tetanus shot is also recommended to anyone who is bitten by a coastal carpet python.

Coastal carpet pythons are between two and four metres in size, and mostly move around at night after basking in the sun during the day.

The largest coastal carpet python recorded to date was 4.2 metres in length and the species is the most commonly encountered snake in south-east Queensland.