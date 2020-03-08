Terrifying moment man hurls an axe at a mechanic’s car 

A man has hurled an axe at a mechanic’s car in a dramatic road rage attack.

The wild scene unfolded on a busy road in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.

Dashcam footage captured the moment the man got out of his car and lobbed the axe at the mechanic’s windscreen in a flash of rage.

The weapon bounced off the bonnet and landed on the road, 7 News reported.

‘Did he just throw an axe at us?’ one of the two mechanics in the car could be heard saying.

No one was injured.

Police have not received a complaint.

It comes just three months after a man driving a Toyota Hilux on the Gold Coast allegedly attacked a four-wheel-drive motorist with an axe handle.

The Hilux driver allegedly blocked in the Nissan before getting out of the car and hitting a passenger.

The Nissan driver then allegedly accelerated and rammed the Hilux, landing on top of it and partially crushing it.

The Nissan passenger suffered injuries to his hand and his head.